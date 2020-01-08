Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Statement re management arrangements

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Portfolio manager change

The Board is pleased to announce that Stephen Anness has taken on the responsibility as lead manager for the Company's Global Equity Income portfolio. Based in Henley, Stephen joined Invesco in 2002 to work in the UK equities team and moved on to manage global equity portfolios in 2012. Stephen now leads the dedicated Global Equity team, which takes responsibility for research, portfolio construction and communications. Additional idea generation and market insights are provided by regional equity market specialists in the Henley Investment Centre. There is no change to the investment objective and policy of the portfolio.

As announced by Invesco in October, Nick Mustoe has stepped down from his roles as Chief Investment Officer and lead manager of the global equity portfolios managed in Henley. The Directors wish to record their thanks to Nick for his support of the Company over the years.

Enquiries:

Angus Pottinger

Invesco Fund Managers limited

020 3753 0714