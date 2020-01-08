Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850355 ISIN: US0538071038 Ticker-Symbol: VNI 
Frankfurt
08.01.20
08:48  Uhr
37,600 Euro
+0,400
+1,08 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AVNET INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVNET INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
37,800
38,000
13:03
37,800
38,000
13:07
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVNET
AVNET INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVNET INC37,600+1,08 %
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC181,82-0,59 %