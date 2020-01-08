The global stock images market size is expected to grow by USD 1.82 billion during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Rising Internet penetration and the growing use of smart gadgets including smartphones and tablets has resulted in increased exposure to social and digital media platforms. The growing popularity of stock images on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat has increased the growth prospects of the global stock images market. Several players in the market are also introducing different tools to aid their clients in transforming their images. Moreover, the demand for stock images has been increasing significantly across the globe for advertisements and promotional purposes as well.

As per Technavio, increasing demand for moving images will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Stock Images Market: Increasing Demand for Moving Images

Growing advances in technology have led to the development of new avenues for product promotion and advertising which has led to a surge in the demand for interactive promotional products. Marketers and promotors are using different platforms to reach out to their target audience. This has also encouraged them to use interactive tools such as stock images in graphic interchange format (GIFs). Thus, increasing adoption of moving images will drive the growth of global stock images market during the forecast period.

"The rapid growth of e-commerce market, increasing evolution of business models, and the rising use of marketing intelligence will boost the demand for stock images during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Stock Images Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global stock images market by application (editorial and commercial), image source (macrostock and microstock), license model (RM and RF) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

North America led the stock images market share in 2019 followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. The stock images market growth in the region can be attributed to the introduction of innovative service delivery methods and an evolving business model that includes offering custom stock images. Furthermore, businesses operating in North America consider visual content to be an essential element of effective marketing and promotional activities, which, will further drive the market during the forecast period.

