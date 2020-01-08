Pepperjam Expands Partnership Ecosystem to Include Multi-touch Attribution Platforms for Growth Marketers

Market-Leading Ascend™ affiliate cloud platform delivers full transparency into affiliate channel performance, eliminates data silos that inhibit cross-channel incrementality measurement

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Pepperjam, a leading affiliate marketing technology and services provider, today announced Measured as the latest addition to their integrated technology partnership ecosystem. The attribution platform joins an established and growing list of attribution and analytics technology providers previously integrated with Pepperjam, including Domo, Funnel and Glew.

"CMOs have historically lacked visibility into the affiliate category, because of its siloed and opaque attribution logic. For years, this blind spot impacted affiliate marketing's credibility, primarily because the legacy network model was predicated on a last click, walled garden approach to attribution which was tantamount to grading your own homework," said Matt Gilbert, CEO of Pepperjam. "We have no fear of allowing marketers to independently measure affiliate marketing's performance in relationship to other active channels. We will continue adding turnkey integrations to attribution systems of record, making absolute transparency the new standard. Data belongs to the marketer."

Measured is an attribution platform that informs marketers of performance and paid media incrementality. Powered by a privacy-compliant and quality-controlled marketing data platform provided as a service, the platform simplifies cross-channel investment decisions with a holistic view of channel cost and results. The partnership enables marketers to feed their affiliate marketing data directly into their reporting source of truth interface using a seamless integration. As a result, they are able to view their digital mix results side-by-side and easily make data-driven spend allocation decisions for their holistic portfolio.

"Many marketers have historically de-prioritized affiliate as a channel because its data was confined to legacy networks," said Trevor Testwuide, CEO of Measured. ""Measured's incrementality measurement is made turnkey with Pepperjam and will bring confidence to marketers regarding their affiliate investment."

Women's apparel brand, Boston Proper, migrated their affiliate program to Pepperjam earlier this year to leverage the platform's intuitive technology and strategic vendor integration capabilities. Since the brand relies on holistic views of their digital mix in order to allocate spend, they needed to incorporate their affiliate data into this reporting visualization as a part of their strategic initiatives.

"Viewing my affiliate data next to our other digital channel results is critical to allocating spend," said Amy Larson, VP of Marketing and Ecommerce at Boston Proper. "We're excited to leverage Pepperjam's integration with Measured for a comprehensive reporting view that will make distributing investment across our digital mix much easier-something not available from other affiliate providers."

About Pepperjam

Pepperjam is a performance marketing solutions provider powering growth for marketers seeking a scaled alternative to their primary sales and marketing channels. Ascend™, Pepperjam's cloud-based affiliate marketing lifecycle platform, delivers the category's only fully integrated partner discovery, recruitment, tracking, payment and brand safety solution. Powering over $1B in gross merchandise sales and supported by a comprehensive service team including the category's only in-housing practice, Pepperjam is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa. and retains offices in NYC, Santa Cruz and Wilkes-Barre. Pepperjam is a portfolio company of Banneker Partners and the Permira Funds. More at https://www.pepperjam.com.

