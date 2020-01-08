Navigating Sales Cycles in Uncertain Times

Renee Joseph, VP, Johnson Controls, to Share Winning Techniques at Sales Team Accelerator Retreat: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headliner Renee Joseph, Vice President, Global Customer and Sales Enablement, Johnson Controls, will lead a session on Driving Revenue and Succeeding Amidst Accelerating Cycles and Escalating Competition, at the Sales Team Accelerator Retreat: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange.

The event will take place from March 2-4, 2020, at the Pointe Hilton Squaw Peak Resort in Phoenix. To register for the Sales Team Accelerator Retreat: A Frost & Sullivan Executive MindXchange or to view the event agenda and other information, please visit: www.frost.com/star. For more information, please email events.us@frost.com.

Joseph will explain why succeeding in today's social, political and economic environment calls for strong and impactful leadership. She will share an approach coined, "Four Keys to Navigating in Uncertain Times," that includes practical techniques for leading sales teams and delivering outcomes during turbulent times. She also will provide examples of real-world lessons learned and strategies for success.

Joseph is responsible for driving channel growth across the Johnson Controls Building Technologies & Solutions $12 billion product portfolio. This includes responsibility for developing and executing the global investments roadmap required to build channel sales capabilities, ease of doing business experience and customer loyalty.

Rob Beattie, Sales Director, Customer Growth & Retention Lead, Thomson Reuters, will lead a session on Engaging the Enterprise: Storytelling with Data. He will explain why the current availability of data points on prospects and customers provides unprecedented opportunities to engage them and foster sales. He will provide:

Real-world insight into deploying analytical-driven data to your sales team

Strategies and best practices to engage your team

Critical factors and pitfalls to be aware of from someone who has done it

This interactive and highly collaborative business-to-business event will offer sales leaders, managers, star performers and operations executives the opportunity to discuss and develop solutions for today's critical sales issues. Don't miss out on this chance to fuel your organization's growth through sales.

