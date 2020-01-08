Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2020) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Vernon (Vern) Arseneau as Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer of the Company.

Vern is a founding Director of Royal Road Minerals having served on the Company's Board since its inception in 2010. Vern is a geologist with over thirty years of experience in mineral exploration and project management, of which the last twenty years have been spent in South America principally in Peru, Chile and Argentina. Vern commenced his career on gold and base metals exploration in eastern Canada and was instrumental in the discovery and development of the Beauchemin gold mine (1.5 million ounce deposit) located just west of the city of Noranda, Quebec. Vern spent twenty years working in senior positions in Canada and South America with Noranda Inc. In 1997 he was appointed as Noranda's General Manager in Peru where he participated in the acquisition and development of the world class Antamina copper-zinc skarn deposit. Following that, Vern moved to Argentina where he managed Noranda's El Pachon copper porphyry project. From 2006 he was Vice President of Exploration for Zincore Metals Inc. and was responsible for the exploration of two zinc oxide deposits as well as the discovery of the Dolores copper-molybdenum porphyry project in Peru.

"It is our great privilege to have Vern, a co-founder of Royal Road, actively involved and directing exploration operations at the Company" said Peter Mullens, Royal Road's Chairman of the Board "We expect that 2020 will be a transformational year for Royal Road and its partners, with at-least three drilling projects planned in Colombia and Nicaragua, grass roots exploration underway and royalty-earning formalization programs to be managed and advanced. Vern is well-known and respected by the Royal Road team and he has the necessary depth of experience and the strong social and environmental conscience the Company needs to maximize its chance of success"

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary statement:

This news release may contain certain information that constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "anticipate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include statements regarding the use of proceeds from the private placement transactions. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These factors include the inherent risks involved in financing transactions, exploration and development of mineral properties, the hiring and retention of directors and officers, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drilling results and other geological data, fluctuating metal prices, permitting and licensing and other factors described above and in the Company's most recent annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors", which has been filed electronically by means of the Canadian Securities Administrators' website located at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

For further information please contact:

Dr. Timothy Coughlin

President and Chief Executive Officer

USA-Canada toll free 1800 6389205

+44 (0)1534 887166

+44 (0)7797 742800

info@royalroadminerals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51241