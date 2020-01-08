Jasper Eenhorst will become the new Chief Financial Officer of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. effective February 1, 2020. The 47-year-old Dutchman previously held several finance and management positions at internationally leading food retailer Ahold Delhaize. Most recently he was CFO for the rapidly growing e-commerce unit of top Dutch supermarket chain Albert Heijn B.V.

At SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Eenhorst will be responsible for the classic Finance functions as well as for Investor Relations and areas of Compliance. CEO Stefan Feltens will be in charge of Strategy, HR, Legal, Procurement and Corporate Communications.

"In Jasper Eenhorst we gain a renowned financial expert who also has substantial experience and success in the digital business arena", says SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE Supervisory Board Chairman Jan Pyttel. "Jasper played an important role in building and expanding the e-commerce business of the Netherlands' leading supermarket chain Albert Heijn in his previous position."

CEO Stefan Feltens adds: "We are excited that Jasper will soon be strengthening our Management Board and are delighted to welcome him to our team. With his expertise and international experience, he'll be able to significantly contribute to further strengthening SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE's growth course."

"I am looking forward to leveraging my e-commerce experience for the benefit of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE", says Jasper Eenhorst. "The online pharmacy segment is growing rapidly and as one of Europe's market leaders, SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE is ideally positioned to increasingly exploit its potential.

In accordance with Dutch law, Jasper Eenhorst will be proposed to be appointed as a member of the Management Board by the next Annual General Meeting of SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

Language: English Company: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.

