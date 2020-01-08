AbbVie Inc. - Acquisition(s)

AbbVie Announces Leadership Team and Creation of New Business, Allergan Aesthetics, Upon Completion of Acquisition

NORTH CHICAGO, Illinois, Jan. 8, 2020 -- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), a research-based global biopharmaceutical company, today announced the creation of a new global business, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, and the proposed leadership team for the combined company, effective upon the expected first-quarter 2020 close of the Allergan acquisition.

Allergan Aesthetics will operate as a new global dedicated business with its own research and development function under the AbbVie umbrella and will include leading aesthetic products including, BOTOX Cosmetic, the JUVEDERM collection of dermal fillers and COOLSCULPTING body contouring, among others. This global business, located in Irvine, California, will be led by Carrie Strom, currently Senior Vice President, U.S. Medical Aesthetics, Allergan. Upon completion of the Allergan acquisition, Ms. Strom will be named Senior Vice President, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. She will oversee the worldwide operations, along with an experienced team of current Allergan leaders, and report directly to Richard A. Gonzalez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, AbbVie.

The Eye Care and Specialty businesses - including BOTOX Therapeutics, Central Nervous System, Women's Health and Gastrointestinal Diseases - will be integrated into the existing AbbVie organization. Several Allergan leaders have accepted leadership positions in the future company across these franchises.

The following individuals will make up the Executive Leadership team of the combined company:

Richard A. Gonzalez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Laura Schumacher, Vice Chairman, External Affairs and Chief Legal Officer

Michael E. Severino, M.D., Vice Chairman and President (including Research and Development)

Carlos Alban, Vice Chairman, Chief Commercial Officer

Henry O. Gosebruch, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer

Robert A. Michael, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Timothy J. Richmond, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer

Azita Saleki-Gerhardt, Ph.D., Executive Vice President, Operations

Carrie Strom , Senior Vice President, AbbVie, and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics

"We are enthusiastic about the potential of the new AbbVie and continue to make significant progress on completing our acquisition of Allergan," said Richard A. Gonzalez, chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "Today's announcement marks an important step forward in our plans to create the integrated global company. We are fortunate to have a leadership team with a deep breadth of both industry and company experience and we are excited to welcome the new Allergan leaders to our Company."

