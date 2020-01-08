The acquisition follows multiple global expansions over the past 18 months for the executive search firm, which specializes in filling board, CEO, and senior-level positions.

Today, executive search firm H.I. Executive Consulting (HIEC) announced that Stanton Chase International (Switzerland) Ltd. has become part of HIEC. As part of the acquisition, Lucas Schellenberg and Philippe Tschannen, Managing Partners of the Stanton Chase International's Swiss entity, became Global Managing Partners of HIEC, joining its 4 initial co-founders Mathias Hiebeler, Philip Boyd, Tim Robson, and Richard Brennan.

Schellenberg spent 20 years with Stanton Chase, most recently as Head of the Global Private Equity Practice and Chairman of the Switzerland business entity. Tschannen joined Stanton Chase from Heidrick Struggles where he served as the Global Practice Leader for Financial Services and co-Managing Director of the Swiss business alongside Schellenberg. While at Heidrick Struggles, he was Partner in charge of the Switzerland office and member of the Global Financial Services Executive team. Prior to entering Executive Search, Tschannen built and led Executive Recruiting for UBS and Strategic Recruiting for Credit Suisse.

The acquisition of Stanton Chase Switzerland further strengthens HIEC's footprint in Continental Europe, allowing it to provide stronger local access to clients in their local markets or those looking to internationalize. Furthermore, HIEC's global reach through the 13 international offices paired with its one global P&L and highly collaborative one-team approach, ensures that the newly integrated team and their clients will receive access to top talent irrespective of their location.

"Thanks to this transition we will be able to better serve our clients as we will be able to expand our focus and talent reach from Switzerland and Europe into the global markets," commented Schellenberg. "Senior digital technology leaders are highly mobile and to access the best talent it is important that as search partners we have a global reach and ability to influence in local markets, all of which HIEC's global platform enables us to accomplish for our clients," added Tschannen.

This acquisition is one of the few recent additions that HIEC has announced in the past 18 months. 2018 closed with a new office opening in Shanghai, further expanding HIEC's footprint from Hong Kong and Tokyo into mainland China. In early 2019, HIEC announced a new office opening in Vienna, Austria. [HIEC offices]

About H.I. Executive Consulting:

H.I. Executive Consulting (HIEC) is a leading global executive search firm focused on hiring board, CEO and senior-level executives globally. HIEC was established to disrupt the traditional approach to executive search by placing a premium focus on hiring transformational leaders across the sectors. Operating across 13 offices in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific, HIEC's agile, borderless team structure enables it to deliver bespoke services from an integrated group of consultants. For more information, please visit: www.hiec.com

