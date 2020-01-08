The global stock video market size is expected to grow by USD 237.59 million during the period 2020-2024, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

Increasing use of stock videos in movies and television production is one of the critical factors anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period. The use of stock videos in movies, television documentaries, and commercials is rising as it helps filmmakers in saving costs and time. Stock videos of various exotic locations can help production companies omit the cost of transporting crew and equipment to those locations. For instance, the Star Trek franchise used a collection of stock videos related to starships, planets, backgrounds, and explosions throughout the film series. Thus, the increasing use of stock videos in recorded programs as well as live television programs such as I'm a Celebrity is likely to fuel the growth of the global stock video market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, growing demand for aerial videography for stock videos will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2020-2024.

Global Stock Video Market: Growing Demand for Aerial Videography for Stock Videos

Aerial videography and the use of drones is gaining popularity in the video production industry. Using drones is often economic as compared to renting a helicopter for filming aerial videos. In addition, the use of drone technology has made a huge impact on the filming of aerial videos and made it possible to produce shots that were not possible previously. Furthermore, stock videos captured through drones are extensively used in filmmaking thereby marking a new era in visual content creation. Thus, the rising availability of stock videos captured by drones is likely to increase the demand for stock videos among the end-users.

"Increasing demand for video content, and the wide variety of stock videos available are factors that will l boost the stock video market growth during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Stock Video Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global stock video market by application (editorial and commercial), license model (RM and RF), image source (macrostock and microstock), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

North America led the stock video market share in 2019 followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. The stock video market growth can be attributed to the presence of several vendors offering stock videos. These vendors have been focusing on introducing new initiatives to encourage their contributors and expand their video libraries. Furthermore, increasing investments and partnerships among the vendors are further likely to help them in improving their product portfolios and expand their market presence.

