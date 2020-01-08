Nanovalent: NanoValent Pharmaceuticals Announces the Publication of US Patent Targeted Polymerized Nanoparticles for Cancer Treatment

NanoValent will Deliver a Corporate Presentation at the IvyFON Family Office 2020 Outlook Conference, January 14th in San Francisco during the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference Week

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / NanoValent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage cancer focused pharmaceutical company progressing a new class of targeted nanospheres (TNS) based therapies today announced the publication of United States Patent No. 10,369,104 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office relating to its application of targeted polymerized nanoparticles in cancer and the invitation to present at the IvyFON Family Office 2020 Outlook Conference on January 14th in San Francisco, California.

Key Takeaways

Nanovalent issued US patent relating to its application of targeted polymerized nanoparticles in cancer.

This patent will support our goal of an additional financing effort this year to accelerate the already ongoing pre-IND work for our lead therapeutic in Ewing sarcoma.

Company to present at the IvyFON Family Office 2020 Outlook Conference, January 14th in San Francisco.

About NanoValent Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NanoValent Pharmaceuticals, Inc., founded in 2006, is a privately-held company focused on the development and commercialization of a new generation of Targeted Nanospheres (TNS). Working in close collaboration with Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA), NanoValent aims to develop superior therapeutics for patients restricted by current treatment options and working with other pharmaceutical companies optimize or expand the utility of additional therapeutics.

The company's proprietary platform technology is an important, new, tool that can potentially improve the efficacy and safety of a wide range therapeutic molecules and biologics. The targeting options and flexibility of the platform make potential applications almost limitless. NanoValent's leading drug candidate, NV103 (anti-CD99, irinotecan), is approaching phase I clinical trials with initial validating programs including Ewing Sarcoma, Hepatocellular Carcinoma, Neuroendocrine tumors, Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). Other cancer therapeutic candidates include NV101 (anti-CD99, doxorubicin) and NV102 (anti-CD19, doxorubicin).

Funding has come from direct management investment, angel investors and significant grants from the National Science Foundation, the National Cancer Institute and the Montana Chamber of Commerce. Please visit http://www.nanovalent.com for more information.

About IVY Family Office Network

Ivy Family Office Network (IVYFON) has been a leading peer to peer family office network since 2005. More than 40,000 investors, family offices and asset allocators have attended their events.

IVYFON have run Family Office forums in more than 25 cities around the world and operate on a continual basis in 20 of them.

The event types and initiative formats allow IVYFON to provide local family offices forums that restrict attendance by vendors, preserve family office privacy and provide up-to-the minute information on investment themes for attendees. Please visit https://ivyfon.com for more information.

