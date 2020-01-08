Experion Holdings Ltd.: A Key Message from the New CEO, Jarrett Malnarick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Corporation" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) Given the recent leadership change announced on January 6, 2020, Experion Holdings Ltd.'s newly appointed CEO and Director, Jarret Malnarick, is pleased to share some immediate strategy and objectives going forward for the Company

As the Canadian cannabis industry continues to be challenged with inflated financial forecasts, oversupply of low-quality product and delayed licensing of retail outlets to drive sales, investors and financers have lost confidence in the cannabis sector making it difficult to obtain favorable business valuations and to raise capital. During this time, cannabis companies must continue to evolve to address the changing conditions of the industry by becoming laser focused, leverage all assets at its disposal and carve a swift path to profitability. Key strategic objectives must center around revenue generation and rightsizing cannabis companies through cost restructuring.

The following is a summary of Experion's efforts to reduce costs while continuing to grow revenue over the quarter :

Cost Reduction Measures

Reduce office expenditures including closures of certain offices deemed unnecessary

Terminate roles considered redundant

Hibernate the clinical trial and related research; to be further reviewed when the market environment improves

Renegotiate consulting and services fees

Optimize business processes and functions

Accumulation of the above actions will result in a 30% reduction (minimum) in SG&A annually

Revenue Growth Initiatives

Increase current facility's cultivation footprint by 20% by mid 2020 with minimal capital expenditure

Unlock increased processing space with Health Canada which doubles manufacturing capacity by mid 2020 (renovations completed in FY2019)

Improve cultivation capacity with quality grow partners

Become an efficient premium Consumer Packaging Goods processor

Open additional distribution channels across Canada

Increase product diversity by offering additional strains and introducing pre-rolls

Explore M&A opportunities with another licensed producer to achieve increased cultivation and further economies of scale

Despite a difficult market and some early disappointments with certain sector leaders, there remains a tremendous opportunity for cannabis companies on the path to profitable growth. This is the future that we see for Experion as it continues to develop strong brands (Citizen Stash and Kanabe) backed by premium Consumer Packaged Goods distributed across the Canadian market generating high margin revenue. This strategy will ultimately build a foundation for long term profits.

In the coming weeks, we will be publishing an updated corporate presentation as well as an investor update.

Thank you,

Jarrett Malnarich, CEO

