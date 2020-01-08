Provides secure and easy archiving, search and play back of voice content from virtually any recording system, strengthening risk and compliance initiatives

Smarsh, helping customers get ahead and stay ahead of the risk within their electronic communications, today announced the expansion of support for voice content within both its Enterprise Archive and Professional Archive platforms.

Customers can now search, supervise, and play back voice content from virtually any telephony system, voice-enabled application or media recorder. This includes support for common Voice Over IP (VoIP), mobile, trader-turret systems, legacy PBX, unified communications and collaboration platforms, or incumbent media recorders. Within the customer's archive, voice content is available alongside more than 80 supported communication channels, including email, instant messaging and collaboration tools, social media and mobile/text messaging.

Global regulatory requirements for the capture, retention and oversight of voice and electronic communications, such as those from the E.U.'s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II), the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), continue to affect increasing numbers of financial services organizations. Today, many organizations have siloed oversight processes for voice content and electronic communications. With Smarsh, customers can reduce the cost and complexity of records management, supervision and e-discovery of all of this content in one consolidated archive.

After voice content is ingested into the Smarsh archive, the media files, transcripts and call metadata can be searched, analyzed, and produced in support of regulatory compliance and e-discovery initiatives.

"Driven by global regulatory requirements, multi-national organizations are looking to strategically streamline and optimize their approach to electronic communications retention and oversight," said Adam Miller-Howard, Smarsh Vice President of Product Strategy. "This now includes voice media, and all of the various and evolving channels where this content is generated. By unifying voice media and associated transcripts with the rest of their electronic communications data, firms can standardize and simplify compliance archiving and supervisory review. They can also improve e-discovery efficiencies, all while no longer jumping between disparate archives."

The same capabilities that Smarsh archiving customers leverage across other forms of electronic communications including email, mobile/text messages, collaboration platforms and social media are available for archived voice content. For instance, customers can:

Universally search across all archived content

Filter, flag and monitor voice content against supervision policies

Add voice content to an e-discovery case or supervision queue, and monitor content for policy violations

Produce, package and export a granular selection or high volume of voice content in its native format for downstream review

Retain voice content in a WORM-compliant format to satisfy regulatory requirements in accordance with specified retention periods

Leverage enrichment APIs to extract further business value from voice data through integration of third-party applications (such as sentiment analysis or surveillance)

Smarsh continues to expand capture and archiving support for its industry-leading breadth of voice and electronic communications channels. In 2019, Smarsh and CellTrust announced archiving support for CellTrust SL2TM voice content. Later this year, Smarsh will extend its archiving support for Microsoft Teams to include Teams voice content.

For more information on Smarsh archiving solutions for voice communications, visit www.smarsh.com/connectors/voice/.

About Smarsh

Smarsh helps financial services organizations get ahead and stay ahead of the risk within their electronic communications. Smarsh has established the industry standard for the efficient review and production of content from the diverse range of channels that organizations now use to communicate. With innovative capture, archiving and monitoring solutions that extend across the industry's widest breadth of channels, customers can leverage the productivity benefits of email, social media, mobile/text messaging, instant messaging/collaboration, websites and voice, while efficiently strengthening their compliance and e-discovery initiatives.

A global client base, including the top 10 banks in the United States and the largest banks in Europe, Canada and Asia, manages billions of conversations each month with the Smarsh Connected Suite. The company is headquartered in Portland, Ore. with nine offices worldwide, including locations in Silicon Valley, New York, London and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

