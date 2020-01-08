Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851413 ISIN: US4601461035  Ticker-Symbol: INP 
Tradegate
07.01.20
19:33 Uhr
39,075 Euro
-0,175
-0,45 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
39,285
39,410
15:47
39,245
39,455
15:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AMCOR PLC CDIS
AMCOR PLC CDIS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMCOR PLC CDIS8,850-1,12 %
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY39,075-0,45 %