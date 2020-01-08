SpendEdge has been monitoring the global sustainable packaging market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 90 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

Read the 125-page research report with TOC and LOE on "The Global Sustainable Packaging Market Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, top service providers, supplier selection and negotiation strategies, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."

Buyers from the food and beverage, chemical, cosmetics, personal care, and pharmaceutical sectors are deepening their focus on implementing sustainability in their production process and their overall operation. This focus is primarily contributing to spend growth in the sustainable packaging market. With the environment-related regulations bringing operations of these sectors under their scanner, buyers are being compelled to adopt sustainable measures in their operations.

The demand in the sustainable packaging market in North America is being governed by the dynamic consumer preferences and their purchasing trends. In Europe, stringent environmental regulations and legislations are compelling buyers to partner with suppliers who are known to adhere to waste disposal and directives that govern the use of recycled content.

The Top Sustainable Packaging Suppliers Enlisted in this Report:

An increase in the prices of raw materials will inflate suppliers' OPEX. To compensate for this, they are likely to hike their service charge which will increase the overall price structure in the global sustainable packaging market. However, strategic cost-control initiatives, price forecasting techniques, and adequate technology adoption will aid sustainable packaging suppliers to sustain their profit margins. Such suppliers will have the liberty to offer service to buyers at competitive rates without hurting their profit margins. On this note, this report has listed the top sustainable packaging suppliers, SLA agreement insights, and the selection and negotiation strategies that buyers must undertake to achieve optimal procurement in this market. Insights into some of the suppliers' portfolio are given below:

International Paper Co -This supplier is known to take environmental initiatives such as developing a system for the collection and incineration of odorous gases and rebuilding gas cleaning equipment using hardwood pulp manufacturing. Engaging with this supplier will aid buyers in achieving their sustainability goals.

Amcor - Amcor reduced the weight of its coffee sachets by 45% by using the MetSeal technology. This technology aids in protecting the product without the assistance of foil, which results in low carbon emissions.

Crown Holdings -Buyers must assess the measures taken by this supplier to transition from fossil fuel-based power sources to renewable ones. The transition can be supported by the purchase of renewables or investment in renewable energy products, the use of alternative fuels, hybrid vehicles that minimize fuel use, and the development of innovative technologies that curb energy use.

Some of the key topics covered in this report are:

Sustainable packaging market spend segmentation by region

Sustainable packaging supply market analysis

Regional spend opportunity for sustainable packaging suppliers

Sustainable packaging suppliers cost structure

Total cost of ownership analysis in the sustainable packaging market

Sustainable packaging pricing models analysis

Category management objectives

Cost saving opportunities in the sustainable packaging market

