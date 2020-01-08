Technavio has been monitoring the global medical disposable gloves market since 2015 and the market size is poised to grow by USD 2.64 billion during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the rising concerns on hygiene and safety from HAIs. Also, the increasing preference for powder-free gloves is anticipated to further boost the growth of the medical disposable gloves market.

The increasing number of morbidities and mortality rates, transmission of drug-resistant bacteria, prolonged duration of hospital stays, and prevalence of poor infection-control practices have increased the occurrence of hospital acquired infection (HAIs). Addressing hygiene and safety concerns in healthcare is imperative to prevent HAIs, which stimulates the adoption of infection-control programs and practices in healthcare settings. As a result, the use of PPE, including gloves, gowns, face masks, protective eyewear, and face shields by healthcare professionals is increasing. This also helps in reducing occupational infection transmissions. Thus, the rising concerns on hygiene and increasing need for safety from HAIs will drive the growth of the medical disposable gloves market during the forecast period.

Major Five Medical Disposable Gloves Companies:

Ansell Ltd.

Ansell Ltd. offers products such as surgical gloves, single use examination gloves, garments, healthcare safety devices, and active infection prevention products. Some of the surgical gloves offered by the company includes GAMMEX Latex Underglove, GAMMEX Latex Sensitive, ENCORE Latex Underglove, and GAMMEX Non-Latex PI Underglove. The company also offers exam gloves such as MICRO-TOUCH Micro-Thin Nitrile, MICRO-TOUCH AFFINITY, MICRO-TOUCH Nitrile, and MICROFLEX MidKnight XTRA 93-862.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG has business operations under various segments, which include Hospital Care, Aesculap, Out Patient Market (OPM), and B. Braun Avitum. The company's key offerings include Latex Gloves, Vasco OP Free, Vasco Surgical Chloroprene, Nitrile Gloves, and Vasco Vinyl Powder-free.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc. operates its business through two segments, namely pharmaceutical, and medical. The company offers products in various product segments including latex surgical gloves, synthetic surgical gloves, high use portfolio, specialty portfolio. In addition the company offers Clear Vinyl, Stretch Vinyl with Neu-Thera and Vinyl Stretch as some of its key offerings.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Hartalega Holdings Berhad operates its business under various segments, which include Nitrile Gloves, Latex Gloves, and OEM. The company offers products such as Nitrile Powder Free 2.5 Mil, Nitrile Powder Free 3.5 Mil, Nitrile Powder Free 3.2 Mil, Nitrile Powder Free 3.5 Mil Extended Cuff, Metal Detectable Nitrile Powder Free 3.2 Mil, and Biodegradable Nitrile Powder Free 3.0 Mil.

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd

Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd has business operations under various segments, which include technical rubber products, gloves, cleanroom products, and others. The company's key offerings include Chemax Conserv CX7000, Pureshield PS1000, Pureshield PS2000, Pureshield PS3000, Pureshield PS5500, Fit n Feel FF7400, 7th Sense CX7500, and 7th Sense CX7542.

Medical Disposable Gloves Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Synthetic gloves

Natural rubber gloves

Medical disposable gloves Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

