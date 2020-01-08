Technavio has been monitoring the global condom market since 2015 and the market size is poised to grow by USD 3.44 billion during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005513/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global condom market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 168-page research report with TOC on "Condom Market Analysis Report by Material (Latex and Non-Latex), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Gender (Male and Female), and Geography (APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and MEA) 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases. Also, the increasing popularity of female condoms is anticipated to further boost the growth of the condom market.

Over the years, there has been a significant increase in the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases. These diseases are caused by the transmission of different types of bacteria, viruses, and parasites due to the exchange of genital fluids. In addition, these diseases can also be caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) and trichomoniasis. This will drive the demand for condoms as they have been proven to be highly successful contraceptives to prevent sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancy, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Four Condom Companies:

Church Dwight Co. Inc.

Church Dwight Co. Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include consumer domestic, consumer international, and specialty products division. The company offers condoms under the brand Trojan. The company offers wide range of male condoms including ribbed, thin, latex, non-latex, lubricated, and specialty. Product range includes BARESKIN, ENZ, ECSTASY, Her Pleasure, and Magnum.

Cupid Ltd.

Cupid Ltd. manufactures and sells a wide range of male condoms, and female condoms to end-consumers and other brands. The company's offerings include plain condoms, dotted condoms, ribbed condoms, multi-textured condoms, extra-large condoms, specialty condoms for extra pressure, and ultra-thin condoms in various colors and flavors.

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd.

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd. operates its business under two segments, which include motion control, and healthcare. The company offers wide range of latex condoms. The product range includes Chapeau, Natural Leaf, Chapeau-S, Super Flare, Plain End, Mini Flare, Mini Wrinkle, Wrinkle, Wrinkle-L, Chapeau Fit, Kokeshi, Rib Dots, And Chapeau-L.

Guilin HBM Health protections Inc.

Guilin HBM Health protections Inc. has business operations under various divisions, which include condoms, gloves, medical devices, medical dressings, non-woven, and disposable kit. The company's offerings include Color Condom, Surface, Fragrance, Features, Patent, And All Size.

Karex Bhd

Karex Bhd operates its business under various categories, which include sexual wellness, and medical. The company offers ISO 4074 and European Standards compliant condoms in various packing modes under the brand name Carex and TheyFit.

Condom Gender Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Male

Female

Condom Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Online

Offline

Condom Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Latex

No-Latex

Condom Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

North America

MEA

South America

