Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Bridget Guerin

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

b) LEI 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 20p each



GB00B1FL3C76

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase for person closely associated (husband)

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 625.76p 1588

d) Aggregated information AS PER ABOVE SINGLE TRANSACTION

e) Date of the transaction 08/01/2020

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 20p each



GB00B1FL3C76

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase for own account

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 625.76p 1588

d) Aggregated information AS PER ABOVE SINGLE TRANSACTION

e) Date of the transaction 08/01/2020