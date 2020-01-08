The global cryogenic vials market size is poised to grow by USD 42.48 million during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 5% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005519/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cryogenic vials market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 152-page research report with TOC on "Cryogenic Vials Market Analysis Report by Type (Internally threaded cryogenic vials and Externally threaded cryogenic vials), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing use of cryogenic vials in drug research and development. Also, the growing focus towards improving design and quality standards are anticipated to further boost the growth of the cryogenic vials market.

The demand for cryogenic vials is increasing significantly from biopharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations. Biopharmaceutical companies rely on long-term storage technologies such as cryopreservation for freezing and thawing biomaterials such as antibodies, cell suspensions, protein solutions, nucleic acid, and microorganisms, among others. Moreover, regulatory mandates pertaining to the efficient storage of biomaterials using ultra-low and cryogenic freezers have increased the adoption of cryogenic vials. Cryogenic vials are also utilized in biopharmaceutical supply chains for safe logistics and transport of vaccines, drug products, and raw materials. Thus, the growing demand for cryogenic vials in drug research and development will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Cryogenic Vials Companies:

Avantor Inc.

Avantor Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include materials and consumables, equipment and instrumentation, and services specialty procurement. The company's key offerings include cryogenic vials, and cryovials 2D barcoded.

BIOLOGIX GROUP Ltd.

BIOLOGIX GROUP Ltd. offers a wide range of products such as biobanking solutions, cryogenic vials, cryogenic boxes, freezer racks, scanners, software, freezers, liquid nitrogen containers, Smart-Cart vial handling cart, and CryoKING tube handling system through its CryoKING brand. The company offers cryogenic vials such as 2.0ml Internal Thread Cryovials with Multi Codes, 2.0ml External Thread Cryovials with Multi Codes and 2D Barcoded Cryogenic Vials with Side Barcodes.

Brooks Automation Inc.

Brooks Automation Inc. operates its business through two segments, namely Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, and Brooks Life Sciences. The company's key offerings include TruCool Cryogenic Vials and Sample tubes.

Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences. Some of the company's key offerings include Corning Internal Thread Cryogenic Vials, Corning External Thread Cryogenic Vials, Corning Internal Thread Cryogenic Vials with CE Mark, and Corning External Thread Cryogenic Vials with CE Mark

DWK Life Sciences GmbH

DWK Life Sciences GmbH operates its business through three segments, namely DURAN, WHEATON, and KIMBLE. The company's key offerings include WHEATON CryoELITE cryogenic Vials, and WHEATON ELITE packaging vials.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Cryogenic Vials Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Internally threaded cryogenic vials

Externally threaded cryogenic vials

Cryogenic Vials Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

North America

Asia

Europe

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005519/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:media@technavio.com.

Website: https://www.technavio.com/