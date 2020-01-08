Android Automotive demonstrator delivers transparency, execution, interoperability, and correlation to augment passenger media drivability

Cinemo, a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud middleware, have announced that pre-eminent Cinemo technologies, designed to making a difference in the way digital media is consumed in the car, will be featured strongly during CES2020.

For the third consecutive year, Robert Bosch Car Multimedia GmbH, a global supplier of entertainment systems for automotive manufacturers worldwide, will utilise Cinemo CARS, Cinemo's App based multimedia and connectivity offering dedicated to Android Automotive to demonstrate the performance and universal control of Bosch's Android Automotive based infotainment and telematics hardware to car OEM's.

Both Cinemo and Bosch will leverage their technology strength with future commercial projects that undertake to enrich the cockpit experience. To learn more, please visit Bosch at Las Vegas Convention Center, Central Hall, Booth #12401.

"In-car consumer expectations in such a diverse organic environment are high, so it is particularly gratifying that our partnership with Robert Bosch Car Multimedia GmbH has resulted in such a deeply engaging solution with Android Automotive. We look forward to meeting you all at CES2020," said Elif Ede, VP Sales of Cinemo.

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

