Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest custom market intelligence engagement for a consumer electronics supplier. This success story pinpoints the key challenges faced by a Canadian consumer electronics company, the approach undertaken by experts at Infiniti to help achieve their key objectives and the business impact of the engagement.

A consumer electronics supplier in Canada faced predicaments in identifying the rapid market changes which consequently resulted in huge losses for the company. In an attempt to curtail losses in market share, they introduced a new product in the market. To achieve huge commercial success for its new product, they needed help in devising a sound commercialization strategy. As such, they approached experts at Infiniti to support them in their research and strategy planning requirements. Other key objectives that the client sought to accomplish through the engagement includes:

Understand their target customers' pain points, interaction patterns, purchasing habits, and spending behavior

Analyze the performance of different campaigns in real-time

Strategize the allocation of their marketing budgets

As a part of the customer market intelligence solution, our experts followed an approach that involved:

Customer needs assessment

Market scanning and monitoring analysis

Marketing strategy engagement

The business impact of the custom market intelligence solution

Gauged the market potential of the new product

Identified critical customer pain points

Personalized market strategies for various customer segments

Analyzed the performance of marketing campaigns in real-time

Allocated the marketing budget effectively

Sold approximately 37,000 units of the new products within the first year of launch

