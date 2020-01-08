Regulatory News:

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics of autoimmune diseases and theranostics, today announces its schedule for the publication of financial information for 2020.

Events Dates* 2019 Full-Year Annual Revenue Tuesday February 4, 2020 2019 Full-Year Results Wednesday March 18, 2020 Annual General Meeting Thursday May 14, 2020 2020 First-Half Revenue Tuesday July 21, 2020 2020 First-Half Results Monday September 21, 2020

(*) Subject to modifications. Press releases will be published after market close.

Upcoming events Theradiag will attend:

January 21-24, 2020: 10 th Congress of Human and Medical Genetics, Tours, France

Congress of Human and Medical Genetics, Tours, France January 24, 2020: 13 th National Conference of IBD (Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases), Paris

National Conference of IBD (Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Diseases), Paris February 12-15, 2020: 15 th ECCO (European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation) Congress, Vienna, Austria

ECCO (European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation) Congress, Vienna, Austria March 5-6, 2020: Biomed-J 2020 (Young Medical Biologists' Association), Paris

March 6-7, 2020: GETAID Seminar (Therapeutic Study Group for Inflammatory Digestive Tract Diseases), Paris

March 26-29, 2020: JFHOD congress (Hepato-gastroenterology and Digestive Oncology), Paris.

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and has over 60 employees.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

