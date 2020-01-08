Anzeige
WKN: 907630 ISIN: GB0001883718 
Frankfurt
08.01.20
08:04 Uhr
4,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.01.2020
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, January 8

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company has been notified that on 08 January 2020 Mark Keogh, Group Chief Financial Officer transferred 59,482 ordinary shares held in his own name, to his spouse, Gráinne Keogh.

The relevant notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMark Keogh
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Chief Financial Officer - Executive Director
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each



GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionTransfer of 59,482 ordinary shares held in director's name to his spouse, Gráinne Keogh, for nil consideration.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil59,482


d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price

N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2020-01-08
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Enquiries:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

08 January 2020

