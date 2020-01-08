CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company has been notified that on 08 January 2020 Mark Keogh, Group Chief Financial Officer transferred 59,482 ordinary shares held in his own name, to his spouse, Gráinne Keogh.

The relevant notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mark Keogh 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Financial Officer - Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each







GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of 59,482 ordinary shares held in director's name to his spouse, Gráinne Keogh, for nil consideration. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 59,482



N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2020-01-08 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Enquiries:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

08 January 2020