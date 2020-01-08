Greggs finished 2019 with accelerating revenue growth. It continues to benefit from increasing customer growth as the brand strengthens and it takes share in the 'food-on-the-go' market. With increased cost pressures, management remains confident of mitigating these through ongoing business efficiencies and select price increases, where possible, and some one-off benefits. Our forecasts, which are at the high end of consensus, are broadly unchanged. Our DCF-based valuation is 2,096p.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...