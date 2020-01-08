The coconut water market size in US is poised to grow by USD 2.20 billion during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 25% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the health benefits of coconut water. Also, the increasing number of private label brands are anticipated to further boost the growth of the coconut water market in US.

Consumers are increasingly adopting a healthy lifestyle and including natural food and beverage products in their diet. This is contributing to the increased popularity of coconut water as it contains antioxidants that helps prevent the formation of free radicals in the body. In addition, coconut water is also a good source of several nutrients, such as vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, sodium, calcium, and manganese. It also helps in reducing the risk of heart disease. Thus, the increasing awareness among consumers about the various health benefits of coconut water is one of the major drivers for the coconut market growth in the US.

Major Five Coconut Water Companies in the US:

All Market Inc.

All Market Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include coconut water, infused, sparkling, coconut milk, and coconut oil. The company offers coconut water under the brand, Vita Coco. In March 2019, All Market Inc. (All Market) launched a new coconut water product under its Vita Coco brand. The new product, Vita Coco with Pressed Coconut, is a flavored coconut water product with a nuttier and sweeter taste than Vita Coco's unflavored coconut water products.

Amy Brian Naturals

Headquartered in the US, Amy Brian Naturals offers coconut water in different flavors such as original, lime, grape, and cinnamon. The company offers coconut water under the brand, Amy Brian.

C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC

C2O Pure Coconut Water LLC offers different types of coconut water, such as natural coconut water and sparkling coconut water in different flavors such as pineapple, mango, matcha, and lemon. The company offers coconut water under the brand C2O.

Harmless Harvest Inc.

Harmless Harvest Inc. operates its business through three segments, which include coconut water, dairy-free yogurt drink, and protein coconut. The company offers coconut water under the brand, Harmless Harvest. In September 2019, the company announced the launch of Protein Coconut, a new line of plant-based snack drinks. The new product is made using a blend of plant proteins including pea, sunflower, and pumpkin.

iTi Tropicals Inc.

iTi Tropicals Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include coconut water, dairy-free yogurt drink, and protein coconut. The company offers coconut water under the brand, Harmless Harvest.

Coconut Water Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Sweetened coconut water

Unsweetened coconut water

Coconut Water Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Supermarkets and hypermarkets

Convenience stores

Specialist stores

Others

Coconut Water Flavor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Flavored coconut water

Plain coconut water

