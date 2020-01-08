Regulatory News:

Etablissements Maurel Prom (Paris:MAU) (Euronext Paris: MAU, ISIN FR0000051070, "M&P") informs it is eligible again for French "PEA-PME" equity savings scheme, in accordance with article 21-32-2 of the Monetary and Financial Code, thanks in particular to the amendments introduced by law n°2019-486 on 22 May 2019.

Investors may now include Maurel Prom shares directly in their PEA-PME accounts, or indirectly via mutual funds dedicated to this scheme.

As a reminder, the PEA-PME scheme is dedicated to investment in small and mid-cap companies and enjoy the same tax benefits as traditional French PEA equity savings schemes.

For more information, visit www.maureletprom.fr

This document may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial position, results, business and industrial strategy of Maurel Prom. By nature, forward-looking statements contain risks and uncertainties to the extent that they are based on events or circumstances that may or may not happen in the future. These projections are based on assumptions we believe to be reasonable, but which may prove to be incorrect and which depend on a number of risk factors, such as strategic, operational, financial risks and risks associated with political, social or environmental factors that may affect the Company's activity.

Maurel Prom is listed for trading on Euronext Paris PEA-PME eligible

CAC Small, CAC Mid&Small, CAC All Tradable

Isin FR0000051070 / Bloomberg MAU.FP / Reuters MAUP.PA

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005688/en/

Contacts:

Maurel Prom

Press, shareholder and investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 83 16 45

ir@maureletprom.fr

NewCap

Financial communications and investor relations

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

maureletprom@newcap.eu

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

maureletprom@newcap.eu