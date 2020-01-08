Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, announced expansion of its current Global Innovation and Development (GID) site in Struer, Denmark with a dedicated Manufacturing Development and Clinical build unit, which is scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2020. As a recognized global leader, Phillips-Medisize provides a wide range of custom drug delivery devices, connected health solutions and end-to-end manufacturing services worldwide.

The Phillips-Medisize manufacturing facility will be equipped to serve clients with agile set up for cleanroom assembly and molding (e.g. for clinical trials). Approximately 500 m2 of floor space from the existing 8400 m2 building will be repurposed for the cleanroom. The facility is designed to support late stage development of medium- and high-volume products and processes, under GMP and using state-of-the-art equipment.

"This expansion accelerates the manufacture of innovative, compliant and best-in-class products while reducing time to market and lowering launch risk for drug delivery device customers," said John Horgan, Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing of Phillips-Medisize. "Furthermore, it strengthens our client focus in Scandinavia by complementing the activities of our existing GID in Struer and our newest GID in Copenhagen."

About Phillips-Medisize:

Phillips-Medisize, LLC, a Molex company, is an end-to-end provider of innovation, development and manufacturing solutions to the pharmaceutical, diagnostics, and medical device market segments. Backed by the combined global resources of Molex and its parent company Koch Industries, Phillips-Medisize's core advantage is the knowledge of its people to integrate design, molding, electronics, and automation, providing innovative, high-quality manufacturing solutions. For more information, please visit www.phillipsmedisize.com or www.molex.com.

