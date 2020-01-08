Anzeige
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020

WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 Ticker-Symbol: MSF 
Tradegate
08.01.20
18:50 Uhr
144,02 Euro
+2,56
+1,81 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
143,92
143,98
18:50
143,92
144,00
18:50
MICROSOFT
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION144,02+1,81 %
SALESFORCE.COM INC160,32+1,49 %