The global distributed solar power generation market size is poised to grow by USD 51.07 billion during 2020-2024, according to a new report by Technavio. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005531/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global distributed solar power generation market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 148-page research report with TOC on "Distributed Solar Power Generation Market Analysis Report by Installation Type (Commercial and industrial, Residential, and Off-grid), and Geography (APAC, EMEA, Americas) 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the rising electricity demand and high cost of grid expansion. Also, the increasing adoption of microgrids is anticipated to further boost the growth of the distributed solar power generation market.

The demand for electricity has been growing across the world due to population growth and rapid urbanization. Factors such as the electrification of the transportation and heating sectors, rise in the number of electronically-connected devices, and digitalization in many countries are also contributing to the demand for electricity. Moreover, the use of electric motor systems in industries is also responsible for the growth in electricity demand from the industrial sector. Hence, governments of several developing countries have started deploying off-grid systems, which use energy sources with high economic advantages such as solar PV to power rural households and communities. Therefore, rise in the demand for electricity and the high cost of grid extension are spurring the installation of distributed solar PV systems, which will drive the global distributed solar power generation market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Distributed Solar Power Generation Companies:

Canadian Solar Inc.

Canadian Solar Inc. has business operations under various segments, which include module and system solutions, and energy. The company offers distributed solar systems with different system capacities such as 700 watts, 3 kW, 5 kW, 10 kW, 20 kW, 50 kW, and 100 kW. The system includes components such as solar modules, mounting systems, inverters, and monitoring systems.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.

Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd. operates its business through three segments, such as carrier, enterprise, and consumer. The company's key offerings in the market include FusionHome Smart Energy Solution and FusionSolar Smart PV Solution.

JA Solar Co. Ltd.

JA Solar Co. Ltd. offers ground-mounted and rooftop solar PV modules for commercial, industrial, and residential customers. The solar PV module offerings include the bifacial mono-passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) double glass module, half-cell module, standard module, and MBB half-cell module.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. manufactures vertically integrated solar power products such as silicon ingots, wafers, cells, and solar modules. The company offers solar PV modules such as the Cheetah HC 60M, Cheetah 60M, Cheetah HC 72M, Cheetah 72M, Swan Bifacial HC 60M, and Swan Bifacial HC 72M for distributed solar projects. The company's distributed solar projects include both ground-mounted and rooftop projects.

KACO new energy GmbH

KACO new energy GmbH offers string and hybrid inverters such as blueplanet 15.0 TL3 20.0 TL3, blueplanet 3.0 TL3 10.0 TL3, blueplanet 29.0 TL3 LV, and blueplanet hybrid 10.0 TL3 for residential and commercial end-users. These offerings include inverters for both ground-mounted and rooftop installations.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Distributed Solar Power Generation Installation Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Commercial and industrial

Residential

Off-grid

Distributed Solar Power Generation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

EMEA

Americas

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Utilities include:

Solar Energy Storage Market- Solar Energy Storage Market by end-users (commercial and industrial, utilities, and residential) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Solar Home Systems Market- Solar Home Systems Market by type (PAYG products and cash products) and geography (MEA and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005531/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com.

Website: https://www.technavio.com/