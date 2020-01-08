Regulatory News:

Veolia (Paris:VIE) took advantage of a constructive market window to issue EUR 500 million bond with a January 2031 maturity. This bond bears a coupon of 0.664 and was issued at par.

The oversubscription ratio was close to 5, which enabled Veolia to materially improve the issuing rate and achieve a final pricing which was better than the secondary market.

The high oversubscription rate, the quality of the investors in the order book, their good diversification (over 160 orders from Europe and Asia) and the good conditions which were achieved are signals of the significant appreciation of Veolia's credit quality.

The proceeds of this issuance will be used for Corporate General Purposes, and in particular as an anticipation of the maturity of some bonds happening at the end of 2020.

