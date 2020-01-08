The global citrus oils market is poised to grow by USD 739.81 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global citrus oils market 2019-2023.

Read the 112-page report with TOC on "Citrus Oils Market Analysis Report by Application (Food and beverages, Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the increased adoption of natural ingredient-based products. In addition, the rising demand for aromatherapy is anticipated to boost the growth of the citrus oils market.

Increasing health concerns among consumers have significantly increased the need for natural products such as citrus oils. Food and beverage companies are also in the process of replacing artificial flavours and ingredients with natural ingredients. This is increasing the demand for citrus oils as they contain antioxidant, antiseptic, antimicrobial, and antibacterial properties. Thus, the increased adoption of natural ingredient-based products will fuel the growth of the citrus oils market during the forecast period.

Major Five Citrus Oils Companies:

Bontoux

Bontoux owns and operates businesses in three major segments such as perfumes and cosmetics, flavorings, and cosmetics and aromatherapy. The company offers aromatic oils, including essential oils and other aromatic compounds through its cosmetics and aromatherapy segment. Some of the citrus oils offered by the company include LIMETTE, ORANGE DOUCE, and ORANGE AMÈRE (CRUE, DM).

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd. is one of the leading manufacturers of citrus oils, spice essential oils, mint oils, organic essential oils, and natural aroma chemicals. Some of the citrus oils offered by the company include oil grapefruit California type C.P. FCC, oil grapefruit Florida type 10-fold, oil lemon, natural artificial #121, oil lime distilled west Indian 5-fold, oil orange C.P., and Valencia FCC.

doTERRA

doTERRA owns and operates businesses in two major segments that include essential oils and lifestyle products. The company offers various citrus oil products such as Wild Orange Citrus sinensis, Bergamot Citrus bergamia, and Brave Courage Blend.

Lionel Hitchen Limited

Lionel Hitchen Limited is one of the largest manufacturers of citrus specialties, herbs and spice extracts, and flavorings. Through its citrus specialties segment, the company offers citrus oils, citrus extracts, and other citrus specialties. Its product offerings include Single-Fold citrus oils, Soft Extracts, HiFresh, HiPer, HiSpec, and Folded citrus specialties.

Symrise

Symrise owns and operates businesses in various segments that include scent and care, flavor, and nutrition segment. The company offers citrus oils that are used in food and beverage, cosmetic and personal care products, home care products, and other applications.

Citrus Oils Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Food and beverages

Pharmaceuticals and cosmetics

Others

Citrus Oils Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

