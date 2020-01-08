Regulatory News:

The end of 2019 was a period during which Europcar Mobility Group's (Paris:EUCAR) urban mobility solutions, driven by the performance of Ubeeqo, recorded very strong growth.

- In Paris, Ubeeqo has experienced very strong growth since its ramp-up in the context of the Mobilib' new service, while being stimulated by a strike context.

- In all European cities where the brand operates, it also achieved excellent sales performance.

- These good results confirm the relevance of the strategy deployed by Europcar Mobility Group, aimed at providing attractive mobility solutions that are alternatives to vehicle ownership, as well as the relevance of the Ubeeqo model.

In Paris, Ubeeqo the leading car-sharing operator enjoyed an exceptional level of activity in December. The Europcar Mobility Group subsidiary recorded an increase of nearly 60% in the number of reservations compared to the previous month and an increase of nearly 70% in the number of new users compared to the monthly average.

In the other European cities where Ubeeqo operates, the brand also benefited from an excellent commercial dynamic. And, as in Paris, performances in London and Barcelona, in particular, reached historic levels.

Evidence of Ubeeqo's long-term presence in major European cities and of the relevance of its round-trip model, the number of the brand's active customers increased by 53% overall at the end of the year (with a 60% increase in new registrations).

"We are very satisfied and pleased with the excellent performance of our Urban Mobility Business Unit over the end of 2019, with exceptional levels of activity and new customer recruitment. They reward our historical positions as a leading car-sharing player in Europe, as well as the relevance of our closed-loop model. The growth momentum they represent bodes well for 2020, in line with the ambitions of our strategic roadmap, SHIFT 2023," said Xavier Corouge, Director of the Urban Mobility Business Unit and member of the Executive Committee of Europcar Mobility Group.

"We are also delighted that the Group experienced, in all its activities, a month of December in line with its ambitions," Xavier Corouge added.

Ubeeqo, an economical, practical and sustainable mobility solution adapted to the challenges of tomorrow

While a car remains parked on average more than 95% of the time, Ubeeqo's mobility offer aims to encourage the dispossession of the individual car in urban centres, in favour of multimodality. Ubeeqo's specificity lies in its round-trip operation, with the vehicle being returned to its original station. On the street, the operator mainly installs electric and hybrid vehicles that meet the requirements of the air pollution control plan. With the very encouraging figures observed in December 2019, Ubeeqo is positioning itself as an effective mobility solution in urban areas, particularly significant results for the Group, which intends to promote more practical, economical and environmentally friendly mobility.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. The mission of Europcar Mobility Group is to be the preferred "Mobility Service Company" by offering alternative attractive solutions to vehicle ownership, with a wide range of mobility-related services: vehicle-rental, chauffeur services, car-sharing, scooter-sharing.

Customers' satisfaction is at the heart of the Group's mission and all of its employees and this commitment fuels the continuous development of new services. Europcar Mobility Group operates through multi brands meeting every customer specific needs; its 4 major brands being: Europcar the European leader in vehicle rental services, Goldcar the most important low-cost car-rental company in Europe, InterRent 'mid-tier' brand focused on leisure and Ubeeqo one of the European leaders in car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide solutions through an extensive network in 140 countries (including 20 wholly owned subsidiaries in Europe, 2 in Australia and New Zealand, franchises and partners).

