Read the 125-page report with TOC on "Middle Ear Implants Market Analysis Report by product (Electromagnetic middle ear implants and Piezoelectric middle ear implants), application (Sensorineural hearing loss, Conductive hearing loss, and Mixed hearing loss) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

The market is driven by the shortcomings of hearing aids. In addition, the technological advancements are anticipated to boost the growth of the middle ear implants market.

The shortcomings of hearing aids are one of the key factors behind the growth of the middle ear implants market. In conventional hearing aids, the sound waves are picked up by a microphone and are amplified according to the level of hearing loss suffered by the user. These waves are sent through miniature speakers into the ear canal, which creates a whistling or squeal feedback. As a result, patients with severe hearing loss cannot wear small hearing aids. Additionally, hearing aids also cause distortion due to anatomical deformities and hearing aid placement. Such disadvantages of conventional hearing aids that prevent people from wearing hearing aids will drive the demand for technologically advanced middle ear implants.

Major Five Middle Ear Implants Companies:

Cochlear Ltd.

Cochlear Ltd. runs its operations through two segments cochlear implants and acoustics. The company's offerings include Carina, which is a fully implantable middle-ear implant. There is no external device, as all the technology remains hidden under the skin, making it 100% invisible.

Envoy Medical Corporation

Envoy Medical Corporation's key offerings include ESTEEM. This device has three components, namely, the esteem sensor, the esteem sound processor, and the esteem driver, all of which work simultaneously to allow a natural hearing. This device works without any microphones and other devices in the ear canal that would block the natural path of sound.

MED-EL Medical Electronics

MED-EL Medical Electronics' key offerings include VIBRANT SOUNDBRIDGE. It is a unique middle ear implant system, which is ideal for individuals who do not experience any improvement with hearing aids or cannot use them for medical reasons.

Medtronic

Medtronic runs its operations through four segments, cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. The company's key offerings include TORP and PORP. Under TORP, Medtronic offers a wide variety of total ossicular reconstruction prosthesis designs for middle ear implants. PORP provides a wide variety of partial ossicular reconstruction prosthesis designs for middle ear implants.

Olympus Corporation

Olympus Corporation runs its operations through four segments medical, scientific solutions, imaging, and others. Its key offerings include OtoMimix, Stapes Prosthesis, and Ossicular Chain Reconstruction (OCR) Prostheses. OtoMimix enables easy and rapid management of ossiculoplasty with a stable hydroxylapatite biocompatible cement. The Stapes Prosthesis is available in a wide range of clinical materials and shapes. OCR Prostheses provide innovative implants and PORP and TORP prostheses in a variety of materials to meet surgeons' preferences.

Ototronix

Ototronix's key offerings include MAXUM. It is a revolutionary middle ear implant system, which consists of a small rare-earth magnet that is implanted on the bones of the middle ear along with an advanced sound processor, which is worn in the ear canal. The implantation procedure is minimally invasive and therefore, can be performed under local anesthesia in an outpatient clinic or procedure room.

Middle Ear Implants Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousands, 2019 2023)

Sensorineural hearing loss

Conductive hearing loss

Mixed hearing loss

Middle Ear Implants Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Thousands, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

