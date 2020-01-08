Web Presence: Chris Muggler's Tips on Getting to Know the Bible

Chris Muggler shares his methods for a better understanding of God's word.

INDIAN TRAIL, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 8, 2020 / When you think of all the resources and methods you can use to look for answers to your questions about life, the universe, and everything, there's one that stands above the rest: the word of God; the Bible. Chris Muggler knows that even for experienced practitioners of faith, diving into the Bible can potentially be a little overwhelming. Because the Bible is undeniably the greatest of all resources, Chris Muggler wants to help you be able to absorb the immense amounts of knowledge found within as easily as possible.

Firstly, Chris Muggler advises, the Bible isn't like other books in the way you might start on page one and work your way through (although, you're certainly encouraged to try if that sounds like an undertaking you'd be adept at!). Thanks to modern-day technology, we no longer need to rely solely on personal notes and bookmarks to find the passages that are relevant to our current curiosities. Using a search engine, Chris Muggler suggests, you should be able to find exactly where to turn to to find the passages you didn't even know you were looking for. You can even find customized Bible reading plans that are attuned to the subject or topic you're currently researching or learning about-guiding you through specific books and passages to help you draw the correct conclusions determined by God's word.

Another suggestion by Chris Muggler is to obtain a "scripture of the day" calendar or similar service. These are immensely helpful for those who are not looking for specific, particular answers from the Bible but who are instead simply continuing to broaden their understanding of scripture, thereby enriching their lives and the lives of those who they surround themselves with. Because the scriptures provided are usually on the short side, Chris Muggler points out, you are usually able to either spend extra time studying it, or use it as a jumping-off point to explore further into the writings of the Good Book.

Chris Muggler points to a very well-proven method of journaling that can help you understand the Bible better: the SOAP method. SOAP stands for Scripture, Observation, Application, Prayer. In a nutshell: you begin by choosing a scripture. Using the methods provided by Chris Muggler outlined above, this should be a breeze. Next, after studying the scripture, you write down what you have observed about the scripture. This can be as much or as little as you decide is important-you could fill a page with your observations, or distill what you've observed down to one single sentence. Sometimes, brevity can be a great tool when it comes to helping achieve a greater understanding of things.

The next step is the application of your observation. How can you apply your observation of the scripture to your everyday life? Finally, prayer. After your study is concluded, you should pray to God to ask for His help to apply what you've learned to your life. This is perhaps the most important step, and in Chris Muggler's opinion, shouldn't be relegated to the end of the process: you should go ahead and pray beforehand as well, to ask God for the wisdom and understanding only He can bestow upon you.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/572473/Chris-Mugglers-Tips-on-Getting-to-Know-the-Bible