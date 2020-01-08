Source Photonics, a market leader of optical transceivers used in telecommunication systems and data communication networks, announced the appointment of Weiming Li as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Li, a returning veteran of Source Photonics, succeeds former CEO, Doug Wright, who resigned from the company. "Mr. Li is an experienced executive with extensive telecom industry experience and a diverse operational background," said Jiang Run, a director for Source Photonics and a partner for the lead investor in the company. "He has also served as General Manager of Source Photonics China between 2007 to 2013. We are confident that Mr. Li will provide the leadership necessary to take the company to the next level of success."

The board believes that the job of the Source Photonics CEO requires additional attributes to successfully execute on the company's strategy. Li has a proven track record of growing businesses, building teams, and improving operations. He has a deep understanding of the optical communications technology, products, markets, and customers' needs which are crucial for the company's success.

Prior to joining Source Photonics as a General Manager from 2007 to 2013, Li served as VP Operations and GM at Auxora Networks. He also held the positions of VP Manufacturing of Photop Group GM of Photop Koncent, located in Fuzhou, China. In addition, he served as VP of Business Development at Oplink. Prior to these posts, Li held various positions in General Management, Technology Strategy, and Product Development in various fiber optic, industrial automation, and machinery industries in both the US and in China. Li holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Chong Qing University in China, and a master's degree in Mechanical Engineering, Systems Control from San Jose State University.

Source Photonics has been leading the industry for more than 30 years and was first-to-market various products for access, wireless, and datacom applications. The company aims to continue to support and partner with its customers to meet their volume requirements for advanced technologies.

About Source Photonics

Source Photonics is a leading provider of innovative and reliable optical communications technology that enables communications and connectivity in datacenters, metro, and access networks. We add value to our customers by developing next-generation solutions that enable their growth by meeting the rapidly increasing demands of cloud infrastructure, wireless communications, routing, and fiber-to-the-premises applications worldwide. Source Photonics has key R&D and manufacturing facilities in California, Taiwan, Shanghai, Chengdu, and Jintan, China. For more information about Source Photonics, please visit www.sourcephotonics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005806/en/

Contacts:

Jasmin Basal

Senior Marketing Communications

Phone: 818-885-4202

Email: jasmin.basa@sourcephotonics.com