The global ophthalmic knives market is poised to grow by USD 144.45 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005453/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global ophthalmic knives market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 118-page report with TOC on "Ophthalmic Knives Market Analysis Report by Product (Reusable ophthalmic knives and Single-use ophthalmic knives), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-ophthalmic-knives-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the expansion of product portfolio through launches of single-use ophthalmic knives. In addition, the growing adoption of minimally invasive ophthalmic surgical procedures and robotic platforms is anticipated to boost the growth of the ophthalmic knives market.

The growing incidences of ophthalmic diseases such as keratosis, cataract, and glaucoma have significantly increased the number of surgeries across the world. This has also started encouraging companies to launch single-use ophthalmic knives made of different materials with varied sharpness. This helps companies enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their market position, which is expected to be a key driver for the growth of the ophthalmic knives market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Ophthalmic Knives Companies:

Bausch Health

Bausch Health is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of pharmaceutical, OTC, medical devices, and Solta products, mainly in the field of vision care, surgical, consumer, and ophthalmology. The company offers guarded crescent knife and guarded slit knives under its ophthalmic knives category to hospitals, ASCs, and clinics.

Diamatrix Ltd.

Diamatrix Ltd. manufactures and sells various ophthalmic knives, including ProTekt sharps safety knives and ExactEtch brand knives. ProTekt sharps safety knives come with sharps injury protections built into the handle to avoid sharp injuries. ExactEtch brand knives are crafted using the company's proprietary non-grinding process, which ensures the structure of the knife edge is consistently sharp and dimensionally precise.

HAI Laboratories, Inc.

HAI Laboratories, Inc. is one of the leading ophthalmic knives manufacturers with product offerings such as cataract knife and cystotome knife. Cataract knife is a sharp tip angled 30-degree ophthalmic knife and cystotome knife is a lens chopper, left angled 40-degree knife. The company sells these products to hospitals, clinics, and ASCs.

MANI, INC.

MANI, INC. owns and operates businesses in four major segments, including surgical instruments, ophthalmic instruments, suture needles, and dental instruments. Under the ophthalmic instruments category, the company sells ophthalmic sutures, ophthalmic knives, and trocar kits. The company's product offerings include an arched knife and a short-head slit knife.

Novartis AG

Headquartered in Switzerland, Novartis AG is one most established manufacturers of innovative medicines, Sandoz, and Alcon. The company's clearcut safety knife offers consistent sharpness and ergonomic design along with new safety elements to prevent injuries. The company also offers single-use ophthalmic devices under its LaserEdge Plus category.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ophthalmic Knives Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Reusable ophthalmic knives

Single-use ophthalmic knives

Ophthalmic Knives Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005453/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter