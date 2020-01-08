The global polarized sunglasses market is poised to grow by USD 1.77 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the rising product premiumization due to increased innovation and portfolio extension. In addition, the advent of tinted polarized sunglasses is anticipated to boost the growth of the polarized sunglasses market.

Customers are increasingly preferring innovative products that offer exceptional performance and durability. The increase in disposable income is also motivating consumers to pay for branded premium polarized sunglasses. This has encouraged vendors to develop premium products that eliminate reflections and glare and ensure clarity of vision. For instance, Ray-Ban, one of the licensed brands of LUXOTTICA GROUP, has launched a Chromance range of sunglasses, which comes with a special six-layer antireflection treatment that helps in maximizing the contrast, thereby granting more details in texture and contour. Thus, the rising product premiumization resulting from innovation and portfolio extension is one of the primary factors that will drive the global polarized sunglasses market growth.

Major Five Polarized Sunglasses Companies:

Essilor

Essilor operates through three segments which include lenses optical instruments; equipment; and sunglasses readers. The company offers polarized sunglasses in different types of frame styles. In October 2018: Essilor and LUXOTTICA GROUP merged to form EssilorLuxottica.

KERING

KERING runs its operations through two segments: luxury, and corporate and other. The company offers polarized sunglasses in different types of frame styles. In April 2018, PUMA SE exited Kering to become an independent entity.

LUXOTTICA GROUP

LUXOTTICA GROUP runs its operations through two segments: wholesale and retail. The company offers polarized sunglasses in different types of frame styles. In October 2018, Essilor and LUXOTTICA GROUP merged to form EssilorLuxottica.

LVMH

LVMH runs its operations through five segments: wines spirits; fashion leather goods; perfumes cosmetics; watches jewelry; and selective retailing. The company offers polarized sunglasses in a wide range of frame styles. In April 2018, LVMH inaugurated Manifattura Thélios, a new Italian production site dedicated to eyewear.

Safilo Group S.p.A.

Safilo Group S.p.A. has a wholly-owned global distribution network in 39 countries. Each group caters to nearly 100,000 points of sales, which includes opticians, optometrists, ophthalmologists, distribution chains, department stores, specialized retailers, own stores of licensors, duty-free shops, and sports shops. The company has operation of Solstice, which is a retail chain that is specialized in the sale of sunglasses positioned as high-end and luxury products. Solstice operated a total of 102 stores in the end of 2017 in the US.

Polarized Sunglasses Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

Polycarbonate

CR-39 or ADC

Others

Polarized Sunglasses Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

