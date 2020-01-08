The global needle-free drug delivery devices market is poised to grow by USD 10.23 billion during 2020-2024, at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and technological advances in needle-free drug delivery devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Chronic diseases such as diabetes, especially type 1 diabetes is on the rise. According to the OECD, in 2017, about 600 children per 100,000 children had type 1 diabetes in Finland. With growing pollution and respiratory infections, instances of asthma have also dramatically increased. Physicians use needle-free drug delivery devices to administer insulin to children with type 1 diabetes. These devices also prove to be quite effective in the immediate administration of asthmatic medications. Needle-free drug delivery devices administer drugs through the skin of patients either by using shock waves or as a pressure generated by gas or electrophoresis. With the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes and asthma, the need for needle-free drug delivery devices is increasing, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Industrial, Safety and Graphics, Health Care, Electronics and Energy, and Consumer. The company offers 3M Integrated Dose by Dose Counter, an inhaler developed with dose-by-dose counter technology.

Antares Pharma Inc.

Antares Pharma Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies.. The company offers Needle-free injection device, a needle-free injection device, which is used to administer human growth hormone.

Becton, Dickinson and Co.

Becton, Dickinson and Co. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The company offers SmartSite needle-free valve, which is used to permit injection and aspiration of fluids without the use of needles.

Enesi Pharma Ltd.

Enesi Pharma Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and generates its revenue by developing platforms to deliver vaccines against a range of infections and other diseases. The company offers ImplaVax solid dose needle-free device, which is a handheld spring-powered applicator.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers Ellipta and Evohaler.

Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Inhalers

Transdermal patches

Jet injectors

Needle-Free Drug Delivery Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

