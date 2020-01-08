Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 08.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNFG ISIN: CA02156R1082 Ticker-Symbol: 9AJ1 
Tradegate
08.01.20
21:57 Uhr
0,069 Euro
+0,000
+0,58 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIPLANO METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIPLANO METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,067
0,071
22:46
0,068
0,070
22:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIPLANO METALS
ALTIPLANO METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTIPLANO METALS INC0,069+0,58 %