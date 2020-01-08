Technavio has been monitoring the global radiology information systems market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 114.97 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors and increasing demand for cloud-based systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, orthopedic diseases, neurological diseases, and CVD are increasing. The risk factors associated with these chronic conditions including smoking, hypertension, obesity, and diabetes have also increased considerably in the recent years. Medical imaging tests such as MRI and CT are vital in the diagnosis and management of chronic diseases. This is increasing the demand for workflow management technologies such as radiology information systems (RIS) to create, store, manage, manipulate, and distribute radiological data and images of patients. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases and related risk factors is expected to drive RIS market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Radiology Information Systems Market Companies:

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Agfa-Gevaert NV is headquartered in Belgium and operates the business under various segments such as Agfa Graphics, Agfa HealthCare, and Agfa Specialty Products. The company offers IMPAX RIS, which is a comprehensive, fully-integrated workflow solution for data management and reporting.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Clinical and Financial Solutions and Population Health. The company offers Sunrise Radiology, which is a comprehensive web-based RIS that is integrated with Sunrise Clinical as part of a complete enterprise system.

Cerner Corp.

Cerner Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Domestic and Global. The company offers Cerner RadNet RIS, which helps in streamlining departmental operations and allowing clinicians to perform exam coding and procedural documentation more efficiently.

Epic Systems Corp.

Epic Systems Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Software and Services. The company offers Epic Radiant system, which is used to track discrepancies, identify critical results, monitor recommendations, and conduct protocol studies.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: Imaging Solutions, Healthcare Material Solutions, and Document Solutions. The company offers Synapse Clinical Workflow Manager RIS and Synapse EIS.

Radiology Information Systems ProductOutlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Integrated RIS

Standalone RIS

Radiology Information Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

