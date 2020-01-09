The global 3D gaming consoles market is poised to grow by USD 8.14 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 15% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005496/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global 3D gaming consoles market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 109-page research report with TOC on "3D Gaming Consoles Market Analysis Report by Product (Home and Handheld 3D gaming consoles), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-3d-gaming-consoles-market-industry-analysis

The advent of VR in gaming and rising number of indie game studios is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

VR technology is increasingly being used in various electronic devices including 3D gaming consoles and headsets. For instance, Facebook Technologies, LLC has introduced VR-head-mounted displays (HMDs) such as Oculus Rift and Oculus Go. VR gaming consoles are also gaining increased traction among gamers in various developed economies such as the US, Japan, the UK, and China as it enhances the gaming experience. For instance, products such as Oculus Touch controllers enhance the gaming experience by enabling finger recognition and gesture-controlled gaming. Similarly, Oculus Rift and Oculus Go track the head movement of the gamer to provide 3D imagery on their stereo screens. Thus, the advent of VR in gaming is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five 3D Gaming Consoles Market Companies:

Facebook Technologies, LLC

Facebook Technologies, LLC is headquartered in the US and operates the business under VR headsets segment. The company offers Oculus Quest, which is an all-in-one gaming system built for virtual reality.

Microsoft

Microsoft is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: productivity and business processes, intelligent cloud, and more personal computing. The company offers 3D gaming consoles through its Xbox One series comprising of Xbox One S and Xbox One X.

Nintendo

Nintendo is headquartered in Japan and operates under various business segments, namely dedicated video game platforms and playing cards. The company offers Nintendo 3DS XL and Nintendo 2DS.

Sony Corporation

Sony Corporation is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: game network services, music, pictures, imaging products solutions, home entertainment sound, mobile communications, semiconductors, and financial services. The company offers PlayStation Consoles, which includes PlayStation 4 1TB and PlayStation 4 Pro.

Zhongshan Xiaobawang Leading Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhongshan Xiaobawang Leading Technology Co., Ltd. is headquartered in China and offers products through the following business segments: game development services, and games. The company offers Cassidy Z+, which is a hybrid gaming console/PC.

3D Gaming Consoles Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Home 3D gaming consoles

Handheld 3D gaming consoles

3D Gaming Consoles Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

