Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed PCT LTD (OTC Pink: PCTL) ("the Company"), a company that focuses its business on acquiring, developing and providing sustainable, environmentally safe disinfecting and tracking technologies products. President of the Company, Gary Grieco, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by noting that the Company recently deployed their Annihilyzer Infection Control Systems in England, and asked what this move means for their future. "We recently shipped our system and got it all up and running," shared Grieco, adding that testing is set to begin January 15th. Grieco then expanded on the incredible potential of the product considering the current healthcare industry in England.

Jolly then asked about the Company's flagship product. "Systems that produce and effectively apply hypochlorous acid are the products that we manufacture," explained Grieco. "Hypochlorous Acid (HOCL) is a non-corrosive, very benign disinfectant," said Grieco, adding that the solution has existed for several years. He then explained that hypochlorous acid has been challenging to distribute in the past due to a short shelf life. "What we've done is we've taken our history of working with the product and developed a system for hospitals where it is generated on site and on demand," said Grieco.

"It is just a long arduous problem getting into the hospitals because of the layers of people that you have to go through," said Grieco. "We have found that from the initial discussion with a hospital, it takes about six months before we get a system in there," he explained. Grieco then shared that the Company has installed multiple systems in New York hospitals and are in discussions with additional New York facilities.

Jolly then noted the spread of disease in hospitals and asked how the Company's flagship product solves this issue. "It kills any tested pathogen, and by that I mean bacteria and viruses," said Grieco, noting that the system is also effective against C DIFF and MRSA.

"What's the competition in this space?", asked Jolly. Grieco explained that while hypochlorous acid is available through numerous competitors, the onsite generation of it by the system and application using electrostatic applicators is unique. "It's more than the product," said Grieco. "A room can be terminally disinfected once clean with our system within ten minutes, which would take thirty to forty minutes by hand," explained Grieco.

Jolly inquired about the Company's recent agreements and partnerships with SUNY Downstate Medical Center. Grieco explained that the SUNY facility chose to renew their contract with the Company for an additional five years after utilizing the system for one year. The Company has also been involved in testing gas wells with high levels of hydrogen sulfide, which is an extremely dangerous and corrosive compound. "Our results have been more than gratifying," shared Grieco.

The conversation then turned to the Company's entrance into the cannabis space. Grieco explained that companies in this space currently treat mold with peroxide, which is effective but costly. However, the Company is building a system that would be effective for both indoor and outdoor grow facilities in eliminating mold, E. coli, and salmonella. "Our initial testing has been spot on," said Grieco.

To close the interview, Grieco expressed his excitement in the Company's ability to face its challenges, as well as its incredible potential across numerous industries.

