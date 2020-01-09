Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2020) - Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (TSXV: DSY) (OTCQB: DSNY), the makers of Play MPE, a cloud-based SaaS solution for promotional music marketing, today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on January 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss financial results for its first quarter ended November 30, 2019. The Company plans to release financial results for the first quarter before market open on January 15, 2020.

The conference call will include comments from President, Chief Executive Officer, Fred Vandenberg.

Date: January 15, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time)

Direct dial in: [1-416-764-8688]

North America toll-free participant dial in: [1-888-390-0546]

Conference ID: 15660597

A replay of the call will be available until January 22, 2020.

Direct replay: [1-416-764-8677]

North America toll-free replay: [1-888-390-0541]

Replay passcode: 660597#

A transcript will also be available on Destiny's corporate site at https://investors.dsny.com

About Destiny Media Technologies Inc.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. ("Destiny"), provides software as service (SaaS) solutions to businesses in the music industry solving critical problems in distribution and promotion. The core service, Play MPE (www.plaympe.com), provides promotional music marketing to engaged networks of decision makers in radio, film, TV, and beyond. More information can be found at www.dsny.com.

Contacts:

Fred Vandenberg

CEO Destiny Media Technologies, Inc.

604 609 7736 x236

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/51266