Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q0AG ISIN: CA8520661098 Ticker-Symbol: A78 
Frankfurt
08.01.20
15:33 Uhr
2,200 Euro
+0,080
+3,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPROTT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,060
2,100
08.01.
2,060
2,080
08.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SPROTT
SPROTT INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SPROTT INC2,200+3,77 %
TRIGON METALS INC0,101-12,17 %