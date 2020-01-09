The global liposuction devices market is poised to grow by USD 4.82 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005698/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global liposuction devices market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 107-page research report with TOC on "Liposuction Devices Market Analysis Report by End-users (Hospitals, Cosmetic surgical centers, and Ambulatory surgical centers), by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-liposuction-devices-market-industry-analysis

The increase in beauty consciousness and awareness about liposuction procedures along with growth in medical tourism is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Consumers are increasingly becoming beauty conscious and are focusing on improving their aesthetic appearance. Moreover, often exercise regimens and diet programs may not yield the desired results. Hence, people are opting for liposuction procedures to remove the excess fat from their body. This procedure helps them in attaining toned contours and stable and healthy weight. The increasing adoption of such liposuction devices in hospitals, cosmetic surgical centers, and ambulatory surgical centers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Liposuction Devices Market Companies:

Alma Lasers

Alma Lasers is headquartered in Germany and offers products such as laser equipment and services like aesthetic and medical treatment for patients. The company offers LipoLife 3G, which is offered as a laser, light, radiofrequency, and ultrasound-based platform. It covers all stages of skin tightening, liposuction, and fat grafting.

Bausch Health

Bausch Health is headquartered in Canada and offers products through the following business units: Bausch Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S. Diversified Products. The company offers VASERlipo, which is an ultrasound-assisted technology.

Genesis Biosystems, Inc.

Genesis Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products such as microdermabrasion systems and liposuction devices to meet the aesthetic needs of patients across the world. The company offers LipiVage, which comprises a cannula and tube with vacuum-assisted harvesting for fat harvesting procedures.

Hologic Inc.

Hologic Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: diagnostics, breast health, medical aesthetics, and GYN surgical. The company offers Smartlipo Triplex, which is offered as a laser lipolysis system.

YOLO Medical Inc

YOLO Medical Inc is headquartered in Canada and offers products such as body contouring lasers and liposuction devices to improve aesthetic outcomes. The company offers Curve Lipo Laser, which is offered as a laser system.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Liposuction Devices End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Hospitals

Cosmetic surgical centers

Ambulatory surgical centers

Liposuction Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care include:

Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market Global Aesthetic Lasers and Energy Devices Market by technology (laser, light, RF, and others) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200108005698/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com