Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global motor control contactors market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 137-page research report with TOC on "Motor Control Contactors Market Analysis Report by Type (IEC standard and NEMA standard), by End-users (Process Industries and Discrete Industries), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The growing demand for motor protection devices along with the growing adoption of intelligent MCC is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The adoption of motor protection devices and motor control systems is increasing in many end-user industries to prevent productivity losses, loss of raw materials, and non-quality production and delivery. Motor control contractors are used to ensure optimal performance in heavy-duty industrial applications, protect electric motors from high voltage and current fluctuations, and for power factor correction. In addition, contractors help in eliminating an undesirable number of harmonics in the main power line. Thus, the growing demand for motor protection devices is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Motor Control Contactors Market Companies:

ABB

ABB is headquartered in Switzerland and operates the business under various segments such as electrification products, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grids. The company offers AF 3-pole contactors and 4-pole contactors for power switching.

Danfoss A/S

Danfoss A/S is headquartered in Denmark and offers products through the following business units: Danfoss Power Solutions, Danfoss Cooling, Danfoss Drives, and Danfoss Heating. The company provides an array of contactors such as CI 5-12, CI 5-9, and others.

Eaton

Eaton is headquartered in Ireland and operates under various business segments, namely electrical products and electrical systems and services, hydraulics, aerospace, and vehicle. The company offers XTSE Safety Contactors, AC/DC contactors, and High rated contactors DILM, DILH.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: automation solutions and commercial and residential solutions. The company offers Appleton PlexPower Series Factory Sealed Contactors and Motor Starters.

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rockwell Automation, Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Architecture Software and Control Products Solutions. The company provides IEC contactors, NEMA contactors, Combination contactors, and 156-C Solid-state Contactors.

