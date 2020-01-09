The global knee braces market is poised to grow by USD 100.76 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global knee braces market 2019-2023.

Read the 133-page research report with TOC on "Knee Braces Market Analysis Report by Type (Functional knee braces, Prophylactic knee braces, Unloader knee braces, and Rehabilitative knee braces), by End User (Hospitals, Orthopedic clinics, and Others), by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023."

The market is driven by the high incidence of meniscus injuries. In addition, the increase in awareness and adoption of orthopedic braces is anticipated to further boost the growth of the knee braces market.

The high incidence of meniscus injuries will be one of the major drivers in the global knee braces market. Athletes who play contact sports such as football are at a greater risk of meniscus tear which is one of the most common knee injuries. A torn meniscus is usually a torn cartilage that can lead to knee instability, which further leads to an inability to move the knee normally or persistent knee pain. Degenerative meniscus tears frequently occur among the elderly demographic. Knee braces can help in correcting meniscus injuries and provide the support and stability needed to help in the normal functioning of the knee. Therefore, the high prevalence of meniscus injuries will propel the demand for knee braces, thereby, fueling market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Knee Braces Market Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. operates the business under various segments such as industrial, safety and graphics, health care, electronics and energy, and consumer. The product offered by the company is FUTURO which is a hinged knee brace with kneecap cushioning for protection and stability.

DeRoyal Industries Inc.

The key offerings of DeRoyal Industries Inc. include Warrior II Knee Brace, Warrior Recovery Post-Operative Knee Brace, Functional ACL Knee Brace, DeRoyal OA Motion Knee Brace, and OA Single Upright Knee Brace.

medi GmbH Co. KG

medi GmbH Co. KG has business operations under M.4s OA comfort and Stabimed pro segments. Some of the products offered by the company are Collamed Collamed long, medi PT control, and M.4s PCL dynamic.

Mueller Sports Medicine Inc.

Mueller Sports Medicine Inc. offers Hg80 Premium Knee Brace, Hg80 Knee Brace, Hg80 Premium Hinged Knee Brace, and Mueller Green Adjustable Hinged Knee Brace.

Orthofix Holdings Inc.

Orthofix Holdings Inc. operates the business under the following segments: bone growth therapies, Orthofix extremities, spinal implants, and biologics. The company's key offerings in the knee braces market include Axiom-D Elite Ligament Knee Brace, Roadrunner Soft Knee Brace, Fusion OA Plus, 20.50 Patella, and EPO Lite Post-Op Knee Brace.

Knee Braces Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Functional knee braces

Prophylactic knee braces

Unloader knee braces

Rehabilitative knee braces

Knee Braces Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

ROW

North America

