The global slip rings market is poised to grow by USD 143.78 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Read the 115-page research report with TOC on "Slip Rings Market Analysis Report by Application (Commercial-Industrial, Aerospace, defense, and marine, and Others), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 2023".

The growing demand for slip rings from wind power generation plants and the advent of wireless slip rings are anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The growing preference for clean energy is leading to the development of wind turbines across regions. This is driving the installation of slip rings in wind turbines as they not only enhance their life span but also boost the efficiency of machines. High-end and technologically advanced slip rings are used in large-scale wind turbines, in multi-megawatt systems that require higher power transmission. United Equipment Accessories offers high-performance slip rings that are capable of handling over 55KW for pitch control motors. Thus, the growing demand for slip rings from wind power generation plants is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Slip Rings Market Companies:

Cobham plc

Cobham plc is headquartered in the UK and operates the business under various segments such as communications and connectivity, mission systems, advanced electronic solutions, and aviation services. The company offers a variety of slip rings, including maintenance-free capsule slip rings, contactless through bore slip rings, and others.

Mersen

Mersen is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business units: advanced materials and electric power. The company offers slip ring assemblies with asynchronous motors, wound rotors and generators, and alternators.

Moog Inc.

Moog Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely aircraft controls, space and defense controls, and industrial systems. The company offers a variety of slip rings to various end-user industries such as marine, wind turbines, aerospace and defense, commercial industrial, and others.

RUAG Group

RUAG Group is headquartered in Switzerland and offer products through the following business segments: Space, Aerostructures, Aviation, Ammotec, and Defence. The company offers slip rings for various applications such as industrial, defense, space, and electro-optical systems.

STEMMANN-TECHNIK GmbH

STEMMANN-TECHNIK GmbH is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: cable reels, cable festoon systems, conductor lines, slip ring assemblies, roof-mounted pantographs, railway technology, stinger systems, charging systems, and onshore power supply. The company provides slip rings for wind power plants and purification plants.

Slip Rings Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Commercial-industrial

Aerospace, defense, and marine

Other

Slip Rings Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

