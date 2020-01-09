Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 09.01.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14W4B ISIN: NL0011333752 Ticker-Symbol: 6AT 
Tradegate
08.01.20
21:04 Uhr
5,920 Euro
+0,072
+1,23 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTICE EUROPE NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTICE EUROPE NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,882
5,918
08:04
5,892
5,926
08:04
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALTICE EUROPE
ALTICE EUROPE NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALTICE EUROPE NV5,920+1,23 %