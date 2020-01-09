The global 3D cardiac mapping systems market is poised to grow by USD 412.6 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market Analysis Report by Product (Contact 3D cardiac mapping systems and Non-contact 3D cardiac mapping systems), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2019-2023

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias and related risk factors. In addition, the emergence of non-invasive 3D cardiac mapping systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the 3D cardiac mapping systems market.

The prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias is growing across the world. This has increased the occurrence of other risk factors such as high blood pressure, obesity, CVDs, and diabetes. The chances of developing cardiac arrhythmias increases with age. Improving life expectancies of people has significantly increased the geriatric population across the globe. These factors have increased the demand for early detection and treatment of cardiac arrhythmias, thereby driving the demand for 3D cardiac mapping systems.

Major Five 3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Market Companies:

Abbott

Abbott operates the business through various segments such as cardiovascular and neuromodulation, diagnostics, nutritionals, established pharmaceuticals, and other. EnSite Precision cardiac mapping system is the key offering of the company. It helps in the mapping of most complex arrhythmia cases through a high level of automation, flexibility, and precision.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation operates the business across various segments such as MedSurg, Rhythm management, and Cardiovascular. RHYTHMIA HDx Mapping System is the key offering of the company. It offers density, resolution, and automation required for true HD mapping with the combination of a high-resolution mapping catheter, advanced noise-filtering hardware, and intelligent software.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services, Inc. operates the business through various segments such as pharmaceutical, medical devices, and consumer. CARTO 3 System is the key offering of the company. It offers high-quality data points and integrates multiple data sets and images into one resource for highly detailed, real-time information.

Medtronic

Medtronic operates the business through various segments such as cardiac and vascular group, minimally invasive therapies group, restorative therapies group, and diabetes group. CardioInsight Noninvasive 3D Mapping System is the key offering of the company. It is a non-invasive mapping system that collects chest ECG signals and combines them with CT scan data to produce and display simultaneous, bi-atrial and biventricular, 3D cardiac maps.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

MicroPort Scientific Corporation operates the business through various segments such as orthopedics devices business, cardiovascular devices business, endovascular devices business, electrophysiology devices business, neurovascular devices business, surgical devices business, and diabetes and endocrinal devices. Columbus 3D EP Navigation System is the key offering of the company. It features real-time electromagnetic device tracking with cardiac motion compensation, accurate geometric reconstruction of intracardiac chambers, automatic 3D image segmentation of cardiac chambers with a single click, and accurate preoperative CT image registration and integration.

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Contact-3D cardiac mapping systems

Non-contact 3D cardiac mapping systems

3D Cardiac Mapping Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

