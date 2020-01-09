Picton Property Income Ltd - Portfolio Update

09 January 2020

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED

("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")

LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Portfolio update

Picton extends and enhances income profile

In a series of asset management transactions since the Company's interim results announcement (12 Nov 2019), Picton announces that it has extended leases with three of its largest occupiers, securing £3.8 million per annum of income, with a combined headline rental 8% above ERV and 7% above the previous passing rent.

All three transactions were in the industrial, warehouse and logistics sector.

At Shipton Way, Rushden, Picton has agreed to pre-lease the entire building to Whistl UK Limited, who will take a new 10-year lease, subject to break in 2025, at an annual rent of £1.6 million. They will become the Company's largest single occupier from October 2020, when the existing occupier vacates.

At Parkbury, Radlett, Picton has extended a lease with the largest occupier on the Estate which was due to expire in November 2020. This secures a new 10-year reversionary lease, subject to break in 2025, with stepped rental increases to £1.0 million per annum.

At Trent Road, Grantham, Picton has extended a lease that was due to expire in 2023 until 2029, subject to break in 2026, at £1.2 million per annum.

A more detailed update covering the wider portfolio will be provided in the December NAV announcement, which is expected during the week commencing 27 January 2020.

Michael Morris, Chief Executive of Picton, commented:

"With these three large transactions, we have enhanced our leasing profile, which has a positive impact on the underlying cashflow and valuation of these assets. Across the wider portfolio, we have also been encouraged by our post-election pipeline of leasing and asset management initiatives.'

